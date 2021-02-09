Mattern Capital Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.