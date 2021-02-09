Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after buying an additional 143,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,371,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

