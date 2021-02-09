Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Maximus by 41.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Maximus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 19.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several research firms have commented on MMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

