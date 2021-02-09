McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $232.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

MCD stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.87. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

