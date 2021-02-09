McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.51. 37,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.87. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

