McKesson (MCK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “d” rating.

2/1/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.98. 770,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.58.

Get McKesson Co alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.