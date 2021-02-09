mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (MDF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.10 million.

TSE:MDF traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$16.08. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,867. The company has a market cap of C$365.68 million and a PE ratio of -24.53. mdf commerce inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

