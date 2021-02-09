Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.27. 87,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,093. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

