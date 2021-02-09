Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

IYT stock opened at $226.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.63. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.