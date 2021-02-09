Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $261,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $124.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33.

