Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

