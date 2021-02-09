Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,734 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,437,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 655.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,852 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 215,047 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $141.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

