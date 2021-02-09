Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Open Text by 30.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 71.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Open Text by 9.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,298,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,329 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.