Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.33. Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,717,837 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £5.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.