Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $839.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.