Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. 237,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,706,181. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

