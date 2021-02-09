Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $57,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 355,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

