Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 40,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

