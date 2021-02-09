Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 114,420 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 21,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,342. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

