Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $215.76.

