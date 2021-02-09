Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company.

MLAB traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $280.00. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,238. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -398.57 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $562,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,481 shares of company stock worth $2,641,202 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

