M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 23,831 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

CVE stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

