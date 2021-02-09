M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

