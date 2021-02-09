M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,169 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 370,004 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.40. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

