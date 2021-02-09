M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 54,173 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.