M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,156,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 927.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $8,766,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

