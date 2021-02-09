M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,023 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 17.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 199,145 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

