M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 53,567 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,567 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Coty worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,269.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.