MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

MCHVF opened at $1.52 on Monday. MGM China has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as in the provision of hotel management services; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

