Michael B. Hobbs Sells 5,000 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,074. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

