Michael S. Zuckert Sells 1,741 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.87, for a total value of $851,122.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,698.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $504.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

