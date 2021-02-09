Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.12.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $152.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

