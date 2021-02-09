Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $86.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 228,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

