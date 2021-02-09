Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

MSEX stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

