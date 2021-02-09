Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

MIME opened at $42.98 on Monday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.08, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,986.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Mimecast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

