Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $371.20 or 0.00811852 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $80,181.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00251992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00085325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00086068 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00064154 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 16,141 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

