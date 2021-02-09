Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ian Clements bought 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.