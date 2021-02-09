MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Shares Up 9.5%

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.13. 183,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 290,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF)

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MJardin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJardin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.