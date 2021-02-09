MKM Partners Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $75.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE EAT traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $67.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.