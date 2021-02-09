MKM Partners Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $205.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.69.

TTWO opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.35. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

