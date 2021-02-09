MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.33

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and traded as low as $23.22. MMA Capital shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 25,531 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 171.54% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MMA Capital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMA Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.