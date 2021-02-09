Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 173.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Model N by 92.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Model N by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 1,420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 180,826 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Model N by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

