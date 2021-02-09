MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total value of $3,090,460.05.

On Friday, December 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $410.78 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $419.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,409,000 after buying an additional 37,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.