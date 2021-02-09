Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $336.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $368.62 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.25. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock worth $41,686,188. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

