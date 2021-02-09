Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

