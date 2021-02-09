Monte Financial Group LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after buying an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $106,436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $82,000,000 after buying an additional 575,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $125.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

