Moog Inc. (MOG/A) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on March 1st

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Moog stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 82,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.