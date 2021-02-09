Morgan Stanley Raises GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target to $7.90

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.30 to $7.90 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised GoPro from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.65.

GoPro stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $70,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

