Morgan Stanley Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $168.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,029 shares of company stock valued at $36,675,406. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

