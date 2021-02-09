Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $16.98 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and $406,214.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.01045519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05487798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00031130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040109 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

